A Fiver For Ed: Tongariro tour operator encourages support for Hillary's Himalayan Trust

Guided winter walks of Tongariro Alpine Crossing are proving to be popular this season. Photo / Supplied

Guided winter walks of Tongariro Alpine Crossing are proving to be popular this season. Photo / Supplied

It has been 68 years since mountaineers Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa became the first to reach the summit of Mt Everest.

In light of the anniversary of Everest Day on May 29 Adrift Tongariro has launched its Fiver for Ed Fundraiser in collaboration with the Himalayan Trust.

Founded in 1960 by Hillary, the Himalayan Trust aims to reduce poverty, improve education and health, and bring safe water to remote communities in Nepal.

Local mountain man, director and owner of Adrift Tongariro, Stewart Barclay, wanted to find a way to make difference to the communities in Nepal where circumstances have become more challenging since the emergence of Covid-19.

"Sir Ed has always been an inspiration to me and being able to support this cause is a way for us to honour his legacy and strengthen the foundations he has forged between New Zealand and Nepal," Barclay said.

"I also had the pleasure of guiding Peter Hillary and his daughter a few years ago on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, so the connection also sits on a personal level."

Adrift Tongoriro owner Stewart Barclay said he will match visitor donations to the Himalayan Trust founded by Sir Edmund Hillary. Photo / Supplied

Barclay said the winter season was bringing in a lot of bookings for guided tours and he was asking guests to get behind the cause and donate $5 when they make a booking with Adrift Tongariro. The business will match it with their own donation to the trust.

"The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is a completely different experience during the winter season, especially without the summer crowds," Barclay said.

"The terrain changes dramatically and guided tours are the way to go."

Barclay said guided tours give visitors a new level of immersion into Tongariro National Park.

"There is the bonus of professional, skilled guides who share some of the history and geological wonders of New Zealand's oldest national park," he said.