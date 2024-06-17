Ngawi and Jawa, by Tarisse King, one of the artworks featured in the new Matariki exhibition Kare.

Ngawi and Jawa, by Tarisse King, one of the artworks featured in the new Matariki exhibition Kare.

Art enthusiasts and the local community are eagerly anticipating the opening of Kare, an exhibition celebrating Matariki at Creative Arts Napier.

Kare, meaning dear friend, has evolved into an inclusive creative community.

Running throughout the month of Matariki, the exhibition features more than 60 creatives from every corner of Aotearoa, showcasing works that embody the wairua of this significant time of year.

The exhibition, which opens on Friday, is a tapestry of artistic expressions, beginning with the Matariki exhibition.

Here, artists base their works on the whetū (stars) of Matariki, inviting viewers to connect with the celestial significance of the season and reflecting on themes of renewal and reflection.

Another highlight is Wh/orce Wh/ield, a collective textile work curated by A.J. Fata.

This powerful piece symbolises solidarity, resistance, and mana motuhake. Featuring contributions from 15 Māori creatives, Wh/orce Wh/ield stands as a testament to the resilience of tangata whenua, presented in a political climate that makes this work particularly poignant.

Kare will also include a first-of-its-kind showcase of hue gifted to creatives across Aotearoa, serving as canvases for contemporary creation and connection.

More than 20 hue will sit together paying homage to ancestral knowledge alongside Māori and Pacifica technologies.

This section also stands as a tribute to the late master carver Phil Belcher, one of Aotearoa’s most passionate and skilled hue growers.

Two of Phil’s hue tahā huahua from private collections will serve as centrepieces, accompanied by 25 hue created by artists from throughout Aotearoa.

In addition to these main attractions, Kare will feature a mini-exhibition showcasing the talents of the Aoraki hub of Port Ahuriri Kura.

More than 60 tamariki were given the opportunity to exhibit their Matariki-inspired creations. This initiative ensures our tamariki feel empowered in gallery spaces, fostering a sense of inclusion and pride in their artistic contributions.

Te Ara Toi curator and kaitiaki Putaanga Waitoa, known for exhibitions such as Trick or Treaty, said she felt the pull to curate shows that were not only a breath of fresh air, but a diverse celebration of what Te Matau-a-Māui and Aotearoa have to offer.

“Kare is one of the most diverse shows our region has seen in a while, reminding us that we can enjoy world-class exhibitions right here at home,” Waitoa said.

Matariki heri kai, toitū te toi.