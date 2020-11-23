A 'determined occupation': Shelly bay protesters vow to stage 'peaceful resistance' until at least March

Mau Whenua says they are in for the long haul, with plans to continue their occupation until March. Photo / Jack Crossland

The organiser of a protest against the controversial Shelly Bay development vows to fight "the illegal sale" through "peacefulness but determined occupation".

Iwi group Mau Whenua had been at the Shelly Bay site since Sunday, to protest against the $500 million development, after Wellington City councillors voted in favour of selling and leasing the land two weeks ago.

They were even joined by Wellington mayor Andy Foster who helped them pitch tents on Sunday.

Six protesters were there this morning, and occupation organiser Anaru Mepham said they would be staging a peaceful resistance until at least March.

"Our tipuna established the concepts of peaceful resistance, where violence was not acceptable as a process to solve problems," he said.

"We're engaging that same tikanga. Violence is not a solution to this problem. Talk and compassion and listening is."

"The feeling around the marae is one of peacefulness but determined occupation."

"Our immediate goal is working through till March but then see how it goes. There will be a whole bunch of us, we'll end up rotating through and it will develop and grow."

The land was sold by Wellington iwi Taranaki Whanui to developer Ian Cassels, but a group within the iwi, Mau Whenua, saw the sale as illegal and planned to block construction through their occupation.

Iwi group Mau Whenua were hoping to overturn the "illegal sale" of the Shelly Bay land. Photo / Jack Crossland

"The legality is that they shouldn't have sold it, it was an illegal sale. It needs to be returned," Mepham said.

"We do have a high court action and we believe our story is compelling enough to have this land returned."

"Our hope is that we stop any further complication or confusion and muddying of the waters by Ian Cassells and his supporters at least until the court action takes place."

The iwi group Mau Whenua began the occupation on Sunday and intended to continue until March. Photo / Jack Crossland

Protest spokesperson and administrator Hinekaa Mako said there had been waves of people coming all day, and they had kitchen facilities to make the site comfortable for everyone.

"We've committed to staying here on the land until the court case which is in March," she said.

"If there is moves against us then we will just stand strong to what we believe. "

"We hope everyone that comes here respects that we are peaceful, respectful and keeping everyone safe."