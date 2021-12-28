A decade of violent death: New Zealand's 158 lost women

Christie, Cissy. Joanne. Jasmine. Marie. Blessie. Chozyn. Alicia. Verity. Nicole. Bella. Azalia. Crystal. Michelle. Noelene. Bridget. Gurpreet.
These are just some of the names of Kiwi women who should still be alive.
These are just some of the names that made headlines here - and around the world -when their lives were cruelly and violently ended, and mostly at the hands of men.
But these names are only the tip of the iceberg - highlighting only the worst of the worst cases of abuse, assault, revenge, deadly jealously, vile rage and the entitlement of some men to mete out violence and retribution at will.
Since January 2011 there have been 695 deaths in New Zealand categorised by police as homicides.
A homicide is the killing of one person by another.
In New Zealand charges that can arise from a homicide include murder and manslaughter and the overlapping offences of infanticide and driving offences causing death.
Data provided to the Herald by the police under the Official Information Act shows that of the homicides in the last decade, 211 of the victims were female.
Of those, 158 were adults aged 18 and over.
Twenty two of the women were killed in driving or transport-related incidents including quad bike and boating incidents.
The rest died after violent or abusive incidents - and more than half were killed by a partner or family member.
Four of the women were pregnant when they were beaten or stabbed to death.
Others were murdered while their horrified children watched on close by.
Police charged 20 partners - husbands, boyfriends or girlfriend - and 21 ex or estranged partners with murder or manslaughter.
Just three women were killed in attacks by random strangers and in each case they were out in broad daylight walking or exercising.
The list provided by police only includes homicide cases where someone has been charged.
There are other cases where women have been killed by partners or exes who also died.
For example in January 2020 Sherine Nath, 32 was dead found at her Papatoetoe home.
Her young son was critically injured but survived.
Her husband Riki Nath, 34, was also found dead and is believed to have been responsible for the fatal incident.
In 2013 Glenys Stanton and her boyfriend Trevor Waite were shot dead at his South Auckland home.
Three days their killer John Mowatt - a man Stanton had previously spent time with - took his own life.
And on March 10 this year police believe Viliami Latu killed the mother of his four children Toakase Finau before ending his own life.
Latu had a long history of violence towards Finau and when they died was facing a raft of charges including assaulting her and breaching his bail conditions.
Finau had been granted a protection order against Latu but he ignored it completely - as he had with earlier police safety orders.
New Zealand has the highest rate of intimate partner violence against women in the OECD.
However only about 20 per cent of incidents are ever reported so what we know from data collected by authorities is only a small glimpse into an ever-increasing and extremely serious problem.
Here, one in three women - 35 per cent - have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.
When psychological and/or emotional abuse is included that figure increases to 55 per cent of women.
While men can also be the victim of intimate partner violence, the majority of the abuse perpetrated is against women.
In most of the cases where women were killed someone was put before the courts charged with murder or manslaughter.
And in most cases they pleaded guilty or were convicted after a jury trial.
A few killers were found not guilty of a murder charge by reason of insanity and while they were not criminally culpable there is no question that they were responsible for the death.
In those cases the killers were detained indefinitely as special patients to forensic psychiatric units.
In one case - the death of Auckland woman Cissy Chen - her partner was charged with murder but walked free after a jury found him not guilty.
Police said they would not reinvestigate Chen's death and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the crime.
Family or domestic violence is an umbrella term that includes: intimate partner physical and sexual violence, child abuse and neglect, sibling abuse, parental abuse, elder abuse, and violence against disabled people.
If you or someone you know is being abused in any way - please reach out for help. A list of help services and information can be found at the bottom of this story.
If you are being harmed, remember, it is never your fault.
Today the Herald remembers and pays tribute to all of the women killed in New Zealand in violent and murderous incidents in the last decade.
Decade of death: Our lost women remembered
These are the details of the women who have died in violent circumstances from January 1 2011 to October 16 2021.
Names marked with * indicate cases where a protection order, trespass order or bail with non-contact condition were in place at time of the vicitm's death.
Some of the women cannot be named at this time due to court ordered suppression.
2011
Ranjeeta Sharma, 28
Huntly
Burned alive by her husband
Titiksha Desai, 45
East Auckland
Stabbed by her estranged husband
Sandra Brown, 58
Tauranga
Stabbed by her daughter's ex-boyfriend
Lesley Johnston , 60
Roxburgh
Shot by her estranged husband
Stacey Lake, 23
Otaki Beach
Shot by her boyfriend
Susan Audley, 44
Tauranga
Fatal assault at a mental health facility by another patient
Eman Hurmiz, 41
Wellington
Stabbed by her husband
Bronwyn Sadler, 47
Christchurch
Stabbed by her partner
Lusi Aleni, 41
Balclutha
Stabbed by her husband
*Christie Marceau, 18
North Shore
Stabbed by obsessed ex colleague who was on bail for kidnapping, assaulting her
2012
Tracy Morris, 46
Christchurch
Strangled by a male friend
Lisa Corbett, 37
Nelson
Strangled by her former partner
Sanchia Wilson, 33
Wanganui
Fatal overdose administered by her boyfriend
Rosemary Kurth, 50
Okoki
Shot by her partner's teenage grandson
Sharon Foley, 39
Richmond
Stabbed by her abusive estranged partner
*Michelle Lawrence, 41
Christchurch
Beaten by jealous on-off partner
Rae Portman, 33
South Auckland
Pregnant woman beaten to death and dumped by drug associates
Woman, name suppressed
Christchurch
Stabbed to death by man known to her
*Robyn Prole, 57
Tauranga
Stabbed by her abusive estranged husband
*Ashlee Edwards, 21
Whangarei
Drowned by her abusive former partner
Mary Donnelly, 38
Upper Hutt
Strangled by her former neighbour
Maryann Akuhata, 48
Gisborne
Set on fire by her partner
Anne McCullough, 45
New Plymouth
Jogger run down and killed by random man
Bin "Cissy" Chen, 44
North Shore
Partner charged with her murder but acquitted after High Court jury trial
Michelle Hoffman-Tam, 51
Rotorua
Stabbed, mutilated by woman she had been seeing casually
Amanda Taufale, 33
Wellington
Stabbed by her ex-partner who hid in roof and waited to attack
Alicia McCallion, 23
South Auckland
Stabbed by her jealous ex-partner
Sina Solomona, 22
Ashburton
Violated, stabbed by stepbrother
2013
Patricia McGrath, 33
Whangarei
Assaulted by her abusive on-off partner
Robyn Grace, 43
Blenheim
Killed with axe by her son
Nicola Fleming, 38
Invercargill
Violated, beaten by her jealous ex-partner
Carmen Popata
Pamapuria
Shot along with her husband by nephew in execution-style killing
*Gail Bower, 48
Havelock North
Stabbed by estranged husband
Barbara Moka, 32
Omanaia
Beaten by her ex-partner
Georgina Manuel, 28
Kaitaia
Deliberately run over by her partner
June McGowan
West Auckland
Stabbed to death by her son
Mei Fan, 37
Wellington
Stabbed by her ex-husband
*Sarwan Lata, 38
Wellington
Stabbed by her estranged husband
Jasmine Cooper, 26
Te Hana
Beaten, strangled by her ex-partner
2014
Amy Farrall, 24,
Christchurch
Raped and killed by new flatmate
Sidra Malik, 18
West Auckland
Stabbed by her father who also killed her mother the day before they planned to leave
Farhat Malik, 26
West Auckland
Stabbed by husband she planning to leave the next day
Blessie Gotingco, 56
North Shore
Run down in car, raped, stabbed by man unknown to her
*Susan Cleveland, 55
Ashburton
Shot by man known to her through her work at WINZ
*Peggy Noble, 67
Ashburton
Shot by man known to her through her work at WINZ
Bimla Wati, 47
Auckland
Stabbed by her partner
*Heidi Welman-Scott, 41
North Shore
Stabbed by her estranged husband
Sandra Guerin, 55
Upper Hutt
Attacked with axe by her son's friend
Aileen Macdonald, 69
Napier
Fatally assaulted by her daughter
2015
Ena Lai Dung, 76
Manurewa
Fatally neglected by her daughter and unrelated housemates
Gwendoline Blake, 71
Stratford
Beaten, stabbed by her son
Catherine Stewart, 56
Kapiti
Stabbed by a man known to her
Virginia Ford, 20
Palmerston North
Beaten by her partner
Sherena Williams
Upper Hutt
Stabbed by a man at a party
Katrina Drummond, 47
Taupo
Beaten with a claw hammer by her husband
Davina Nguyen, 49
South Auckland
Stabbed by her boarder
Parmita Rani, 22
Auckland
Stabbed by her partner at her college after she sat an exam
Vicki Warrington, 48
Dunedin
Stabbed at home by a man known to her
Victoria Foster, 24
Napier
Shot by her ex-partner
Karin Ross, 53
Dunedin
Attacked with hammer by a disgruntled employee
Helen Silverwood, 55
Wellington
Stabbed by her son
2016
Joanne Pert, 41
Auckland
Killed by a random man while jogging in broad daylight on a busy street
Cunxiu Tian, 69
West Auckland
Violated, beaten by a man who lived over the back fence
Raewyn Green, 50
Hamilton
Fatal assault by her jealous partner
Tracy-Ann Harris 43
Nelson
Smothered by her niece and friend
Jindarat Prutsiriporn, 50
Auckland
Fatally injured after jumping from a car boot during drug/gang kidnapping
Sharon Comerford, 54
Seacliff
Bludgeoned by her neighbour
Delia Williams, 55
Wellington
Run over by her abusive partner
Gurpreet Kau, 22
Auckland
Stabbed by her partner while she was pregnant
Queenie Karaka, 41
Atiamuri
Beaten with iron pole by her partner
Heidi Pryor, 37
Wellington
Stabbed by female friend while out jogging
Renee Duckmanton, 22
Christchurch
Strangled, dumped and set alight by sex work client
Ruby Knox, 22
Blenheim
Disabled woman killed by mother
Kim Richmond, 42
Hamilton
Violent attack by her jealous husband who tried to cover it up
Carly Stewart, 36
West Auckland
Stabbed at a "pamper party" by female associate
Linda Edwards, 58
Auckland
Strangled, house set on fire by her son
Marie Harlick 35
Opotiki
Brutal beating by her abusive partner
2017
Leeanne Hart, 53
North Shore
Fatal beating by her partner
Chozyn Koroheke, 22
South Auckland
Shot by her abusive partner
Petra Frank, 58
Taupo
Stabbed by her husband
Verity Barber, 40
Invercargill
Shot by her jealous husband who was a police officer
Alicia Nathan, 32
Christchurch
Stabbed at a house party by a woman
Hayley Williams, 43
Greymouth
Shot while her kids were nearby by a man she had earlier accused of an indecent assault
Arishma Chand, 24
Manurewa
Stabbed by her obsessed ex-partner
2018
Anastasia Neve, 35
Dunedin
Beaten and killed along with her partner by associate
Aroha Kerehoma, 28
Hamilton
Beaten by her enraged partner
Robyn Crawford, 37
Opotiki
Stabbed by her late partner's son while she was pregnant
Ariana Mahu, 37
Tauranga
Stabbed at a marae by a male relative
Nicole Tuxford, 27
Christchurch
Raped and killed by a man she life coached. He was a murderer on parole.
Yanyan Meng, 62
Nelson
Strangled by husband while the couple were tourists in New Zealand
Leigh Wallace, 50
Otorohanga
Shot by her on-off partner after counselling session
Lynace Parakuku, 22
Rotorua
Beaten by her drunk, jealous partner while she was pregnant
Keshni Naicker, 28
Christchurch
Stabbed by her jealous ex-husband
Jasmine Wilson, 29
Whanganui
Allegedly killed by abusive partner who remains before the courts
Woman aged 50
Bay of Plenty
Domestic violence-related
Grace Millane, 21
Auckland
UK tourist strangled on her birthday by a man she met hours earlier on a Tinder
Xi Wang, 34
South Auckland
Stabbed while holding her small child by her ex-husband who drove from Rotorua
Michelle Hurinui, 32
Matamata
Beaten to death on Christmas Eve by her partner
2019
Miriama Raukawa, 45
Whanganui
Stabbed by a man in a violent incident
Noelene Marinovich, 59
West Auckland
Strangled, beaten by son with hammer
Bridget Simmonds, 42
Whangarei
Killed, buried by her ex-partner. Her body was not found for more than a year
Edith Roderique, 70
Raumati Beach
Killed by her partner at their retirement village
Ansi Alibava, 25
Christchurch
Shot by gunman while praying at her mosque in the Christchurch terror attack
Husnd Ahmed, 44
Christchurch
Shot by gunman while praying at her mosque in the Christchurch terror attack
Karam Bibi, 63
Christchurch
Shot by gunman while praying at her mosque in the Christchurch terror attack
Linda Armstrong, 64
Christchurch
Shot by gunman while praying at her mosque in the Christchurch terror attack
Lorna-Anne Thompson, 41
Whanganui
Killed by her partner
Taylor-Jade Hira, 29
Hastings
Man charged with murder
Irina Czibesz, 45
Kapiti
Killed by a man she met on online dating site
Feona McKay Patea, 23
Whanganui
Stomped to death by her partner of six months
Woman, aged 30
Central
Domestic violence-related
Grace Virtue, 90
Levin
Home invasion attack by three teenage girls
Azalia Wilson, 22
Invercargill
Beaten by her abusive ex-partner
Crystal Selwyn, 38
Hamilton
Beaten with paving stone by ex-partner in front of their terrified children
Barbara Quinn, 41
Greymouth
Strangled and stabbed by her jealous ex
Bella Te Pania, 34
Christchurch
Strangled by sex work client
2020
Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57
South Auckland
Mistaken identity shooting, three men before the courts
Sam Reid, 33
Taupo
Beaten by her abusive partner
Tania Hadley, 47
Auckland
Killed, set alight by her boarder
*Shirley Reedy, 52
Te Anau
Strangled by her abusive husband in a motel
Pania Melrose, 57
Te Toko
Killed with a hammer by her partner's son
Binder Kaur, 42
South Auckland
Husband charged with murder and before the courts
Woman, aged 34
South Auckland
Family violence-related
*Chantel Wiki-O'Brien, 23
South Auckland
Stabbed, set alight by her boyfriend
Elizabeth Zhong, 55
South Auckland
Former male business partner charged and before the courts
Ngawai Himiona, 37
Hamilton
Man charged with murder
2021
Chevana Fox, 29
Napier
Suffered Huntingtons Disease and killed by her mother
Elizabeth Bangera, 55
Auckland
Killed by a man she knew alongside her husband
Kaye Harrison, 73
Wellington
Man known to her charged with murder and before the courts
Lena Zhang Harrap, 27
Auckland
Killed while walking in park in broad daylight. Random man charged with murder
Woman, name suppressed
Waikato
Man charged with murder
Michelle Kaipara, 49
Kawerau
Man known to her charged with murder and before the courts
DO YOU NEED HELP?
If you're in danger now:
• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people.
• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you.
• Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay
Where to go for help or more information:
• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz
• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz
• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584
• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz