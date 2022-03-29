Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

A Capital Letter: Why I won't miss the old State Highway 1 when Transmission Gully opens

4 minutes to read
Drone footage shows the completed Transmission Gully ahead of it opening this week. Video / Mark Tantrum

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

OPINION:

The only thing I will miss about the old State Highway 1 out of Wellington is the beautiful coastal views. Other than that I am more than happy to say goodbye to that road

