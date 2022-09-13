Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A Capital Letter: WellingtonNZ struggling to justify its existence

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Tākina commercial development general manager David Perks standing on site at the city's new convention and exhibition centre. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tākina commercial development general manager David Perks standing on site at the city's new convention and exhibition centre. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

A former chief executive spending up large on lavish dinners and flash wines still haunts Wellington's regional economic development agency.

In 2017 it was revealed Chris Whelan's expenses included a $1100 bill at a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.