Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

A Capital Letter: Tory Whanau’s tipsy night on the town is not a private affair - Georgina Campbell

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau denies she was drunk at a Wellington restaurant on Friday night, and says leaving without paying was an honest mistake. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

The thing about being the Mayor of Wellington is that you’re always the mayor, whether you’re chairing a council meeting, speaking at an event or getting tipsy at a restaurant and forgetting .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand