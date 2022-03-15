Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A Capital Letter: The Covid elimination strategy is like a bad breakup we need to get over

5 minutes to read
There were 960 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country on Tuesday, and two more deaths. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

There were 960 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country on Tuesday, and two more deaths. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

OPINION:

If Wellingtonians don't snap out of their self-imposed mini lockdowns, there won't be much left of the city as we know it to come back to.

Last week I spoke to restaurant owners who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.