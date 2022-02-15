Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

A Capital Letter: Parliament protest absolutely positively not my Wellington

5 minutes to read
The protest at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

The protest at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

OPINION:

With images beamed around the world showing a city under siege, the cancellation of CubaDupa and Homegrown, and a cyclone to top it all off, it's a week most Wellingtonians would probably rather forget.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.