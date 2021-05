A truck and trailer is on fire near Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo / supplied

21 May, 2021 12:13 AM Quick Read

A truck and trailer is on fire near Sky Stadium in Wellington. Photo / supplied

A fire that involved a truck and trailer unit at the Mainfreight building in Wellington is now contained.

Central Fire and Emergency Communications manager Mike Wanoa said they were alerted to the inferno at 12.36pm where four fire trucks and 14 firefighters were called to put out the blaze.

The fire was contained at 1pm.

One crew remains at the scene to assess damage.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been notified.