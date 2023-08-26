“A beacon of hope”: Ukrainian community welcomes new residency announcement for those fleeing war

World Vision's Morgan Theakston and Mahi for Ukraine's Viktoriya Pashorina-Nichols and Kate Turksa at the residency pathway announcement. Photo: supplied.

Members of New Zealand’s Ukrainian community are delighted by the government’s plan to allow those fleeing Russia’s illegal war with Ukraine will have a new pathway to residency.

Mahi for Ukraine spokesperson Kate Turska said everyone is relieved and excited.

“It has been a long time coming,” she said, “and it proves that advocacy works.”

The residency pathway will be available for holders of the Special Ukraine Visa who have travelled to New Zealand before March 15 next year.

More than 1500 of those visas have been granted since March 15, 2022. About 720 people have travelled to New Zealand on the visa and about 340 are currently in the country with some visa holders yet to arrive.

To gain residence, visa holders would only be required to provide a limited medical certificate with normal character, and identity checks are still necessary.

A $1200 residence visa application fee would apply but applicants wouldn’t be charged an immigration levy.

Applicants would not need to sit English language tests, have access to suitable funds, or require sponsorship.

Mahi for Ukraine's Viktoriya Pashorina-Nichols and Kate Turska talking with Immigration Minister Andrew Little. Photo: supplied.

Turska and Mahi for Ukraine had been lobbying for the inclusion of long-term pathways since the end of last year.

“We wrote a joint letter between Mahi for Ukraine, World Vision, the NGO sector, and Ukrainian organisations across the country,” Turksa said.

Mahi for Ukraine members regularly met with former Immigration Minister Michael Wood and current Immigration Minister Andrew Little to evolve the original state of the Ukrainian Special Visa recently announced expansion.

It was initially open to expressions of interest for 1 year from 15 March 2022. Further changes were introduced in early 2023, including extending the time family members have to submit an expression of interest to 15 March 2024.

For visa holders whose applications were made on or after 15 March 2023, the time to travel to New Zealand has been extended from 9 to 12 months. Eligibility criteria for sponsors have also been expanded.

World Vision’s Head of Advocacy and Justice, Rebekah Armstrong said this announcement would provide much-needed certainty for hundreds of Ukrainians, enabling them to rebuild their lives and futures in Aotearoa.

“The New Zealand Government’s extension of certainty and pathways to residence for Ukrainians affected by conflict echoes similar actions taken by countries like Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the USA,” Armstrong said.

“This practice reflects New Zealand’s commitment to humanitarian principles, demonstrating compassion, solidarity, and protection to those who have been impacted by global challenges.”

Turska has already started receiving calls and texts from members of the Ukrainian community.

“Even now, as soon as it was released in the morning, I have started getting messages, and questions, and people have started sharing the news across Ukrainian Facebook groups,” she said.

“The general consensus around the community is that it has been long awaited and it will be a life changer.”

Immigration Minister Andrew Little said, “Many Ukrainians who sought safety here in New Zealand would never have anticipated being here long term, but as the war continues we have a humanitarian obligation to provide certainty to them.”

“The visa allows Ukrainians with close relatives who are New Zealand citizens or residents to come to New Zealand to shelter for two years.”

“In line with similar countries who have already closed their temporary pathways, the Special Ukraine Visa will close to expressions of interest from new applicants after March 15, 2024.”











