Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A 71km/h impact? The physics behind the car stuck in orchard crates in Hastings

4 minutes to read
A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after crash on Kenilworth Rd, Mayfair, on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after crash on Kenilworth Rd, Mayfair, on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Christian Fuller
By:

Reporter

A car that ended up lodged between five and 10 metres off the ground in a pile of orchard crates in Hastings would have left the ground at a speed of at least 71km/h, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.