$8.5 million won in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw

A Lotto player from Rotorua has won big in tonight's Powerball draw. Photo / File

A Rotorua Lotto player has won $8.5 million in tonight's draw.

The player won Powerball First Division, after buying their ticket at Western Heights Foodmarket.

The prize is made up of $8m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's big score is the fourth Powerball win this year and comes two weeks after a player from Te Aroha won $4.5m on Powerball.

A Lotto player who bought their ticket in Auckland will also be celebrating this evening, after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Valley Road Superette.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Napier and Invercargill who each took home $200,000.

The winning strike tickets were sold at Z Kennedy Rd in Napier and Windsor Stationery & Lotto in Invercargill.