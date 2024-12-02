Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

80,000 chickens to be culled as bird flu spreads to second shed

Mainland Poultry, which manages the free-range farm which confirmed NZ's first case of of high pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The number of chickens needing to be culled has doubled as bird flu spreads to a second shed.

Mainland Poultry, which manages the free-range farm, confirmed NZ’s first case of of high pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu yesterday.

Director General of MPI Ray Smith said the flu is still contained to one farm, but it has spread to a second barn.

This has doubled the number of chickens needing to be culled, going from 40,000 to 80,000, half the total number of chickens on the farm.

Smith said although it might seem like it, this is not worst-case scenario for them yet.

“Even though we’ve been promoting this quite heavily, this is not the one that’s spread by migratory birds around the world, which hasn’t arrived in New Zealand yet.

“It’s a serious strain and it’s largely confined to the poultry industry.”

He said there is no indication the H7N6 virus has spread beyond the farm.

