77-year-old man facing court over death of girl outside Auckland school

Police at Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A 77-year-old man will appear in court on a charge of careless driving causing death following the death of a young girl outside an East Auckland school.

Pigeon Mountain Primary School student Joanna Zhifei Kong, 5, was taken to Starship hospital in a critical condition and died five days later.

The driver will appear in the Manukau District Court on May 6.

Pigeon Mountain Primary School Principal Ian Dickinson said the school was devastated and working to support each and every member of its community.

"We are still respecting the privacy of the family who has lost a child, who will be dearly missed."

Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown said the girl's death was a tragedy and as a father of two young daughters himself he couldn't imagine the pain and grief the family must be going through.

"It's been a real shock to the community, there's been a real outpouring of love and concern to the family who have lost their young daughter in these tragic circumstances."

Brown had been keeping in close contact with the school and said they were working hard to support the students and staff during this very sad time.

At the time, A 77-year-old man was forbidden to drive by police following the incident.