Participants in an early Kahukura wānanga, in a tribute to tutors involved with the project.

Hawke’s Bay gang-based healing project Kahukura has passed the halfway stage with some positive indicators, despite some participants admitting they had used methamphetamine since graduating from their 10-week course.

The Kahukura detail comes from self-reporting, with two-thirds of the first 22 on the course disclosing they had used methamphetamine again in the first six months after graduating - but they also said they had used less than previously.

The latest available figures also showed that of 56 participants, all but one had graduated.

Speaking with the first independent review under way, about two years into the project and with five of its nine 10-week marae-based courses complete, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand’s interim director for addictions, commissioning, Peter Carter, said that until completion of the evaluation he couldn’t “definitively comment” on the success of the programme.

“However, in general terms, maintaining abstinence from a specific substance is a key component of overall recovery and a crucial factor considered when it comes to the long-term viability of a pilot such as Kahukura,” he said.

“Recovery from addiction or dependence is a complex process, and lapses or relapses are a common occurrence in a person’s recovery journey,” he said. “Along with the reduction in drug use, the stated aims of Kahukura also seek to improve physical health and improve social functioning (such as a reduction in convictions and engagement in education and employment).”

He said Kahukura is funded to provide aftercare and ongoing recovery support for participants and their whānau to support them in their overall recovery.

“Once the evaluation is complete, this information will also help gauge the effectiveness of the programme,” he said. “Early indicators are showing positive results.”

He said that while the agency does not hold data for overall lapse/relapse rates after people engage in residential treatment in New Zealand, many individual services hold data specific to their programme.

A recent report commissioned by the Helen Clark Foundation on methamphetamine use indicated those who engaged in residential treatment historically had higher rates of abstinence from methamphetamine at a three-month follow up, Carter said.

Meanwhile, invoicing details show that for the first two courses there had been expenditure of $940,871.31, close to $130,000 under a budget of nearly $500,000.

It is part of a $2.75 million three-year contract the Ministry of Health (now Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand) has with provider Hard2Reach - run by Mongrel Mob life member Harry Tam - to bring about lifestyle change among members, particularly those with drug addictions. It is funded by resources from Proceeds of Crime seizures.



