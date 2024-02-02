The University of Auckland calls in lawyers over Ashley Bloomfield scam, Australian officials to brief the Government on Aukus developments and why Airbnb could be forced to cut its services in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / DW / NZHerald

Police have charged a man with murder after the death of Palmerston North man Dayne Rademakers last year.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Shannon today. He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Rademakers’ death.

Rademakers, 36, was located at an address on Clyde Cres, Roslyn, at 4am on August 21 last year with fatal stab wounds.

He died in hospital an hour after he was stabbed, police have said.

His obituary described him as a “kind soul with a wonderfully cheeky sense of humour” who was a loving father, brother and uncle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald said her team has worked for the last five months attempting to “establish the facts of what occurred and to identify the person responsible”.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who have provided information to assist in the investigation,” Heald said.