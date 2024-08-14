Advertisement
42-year-old man charged with 10 counts of burglary, and more

Kapiti News
Police have arrested a man after a spate of burglaries in the Kāpiti district.

Detective Nathan Dickey said police arrested a 42-year-old man following 10 burglaries of private residences over the last four months.

“The man faces 10 counts of burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and will reappear in the Porirua District Court later.

“He also faces two charges of receiving stolen property, relating to burglaries that occurred in January.”

Police conducted a search of the man’s address in Ōtaki, where they located a number of items believed to have been stolen during the multiple burglaries.

“We would like to return these items to their rightful owners and would like to hear from anyone who may be missing any of their items.

“If any of these items of jewellery look familiar to you, please get in touch with police [by calling] 105, and quote file number 240421/0068.

“Please ensure you have proof of ownership.”

