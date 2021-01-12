40-year-old woman missing in Christchurch for two weeks

Christchurch police are trying to find a 40-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks.
Ngaire Ginders was last seen on December 29 in the city and is described as 160cm tall.
A police spokesperson said they have concerns for her wellbeing.
Anyone who may have seen her should contact police on 105 quoting file number 210109/2083."
It comes after a public appeal for a missing teenager in Christchurch.
14-year-old Brianna was last seen at her home on January 8 and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.
She went missing for two weeks earlier this month before being located safe and well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.