40-year-old woman missing in Christchurch for two weeks

Ngaire Ginders has been missing in Christchurch for more than two weeks. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch police are trying to find a 40-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Ngaire Ginders was last seen on December 29 in the city and is described as 160cm tall.

A police spokesperson said they have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen her should contact police on 105 quoting file number 210109/2083."

It comes after a public appeal for a missing teenager in Christchurch.

14-year-old Brianna was last seen at her home on January 8 and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

She went missing for two weeks earlier this month before being located safe and well.

14-year-old Brianna is also missing in the Christchurch area. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.