34C is coming! Heatwave to hit Hawke's Bay as temps predicted over 30C four days in a row in Hastings

The Hawke's Bay heatwave is here.

Temperatures are set to hit thirties across the region for the majority of next week, with forecasts currently suggesting Hastings will reach 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.



MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said after what will be a warm weekend in the Bay the "trend is set to continue".

"It's clearly going to be hot," he said.

Saturday is expected to reach 28C on Saturday in Hastings and will be fine with some fine light cloud in the evening for Six60's Saturdays concert and the Bridge Pa Wine Festival.

Seeking shade on a hot day at Mitre 10 Park in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

McInnes said Sunday will also follow suit.

"We're looking at temperatures on Sunday of potentially 30C in Hawke's Bay," he said.

"It's a west to south-west wind over the North Island and what that means is the ranges to the west are blocking all the weather to Hawke's Bay, keeping it a lot clearer and warmer."

On Sunday both Napier and Hastings are set to hit 30C, Wairoa will be 29C and Waipukurau will be slightly cooler reaching a high of 26C.

He said this is setting the region up for fine and hot days in the last week of the school holidays.

MetService is forecasting that Hastings will be reaching a highs of 30C plus from Monday through to Thursday.

"Hastings has the warmest January average out of all of the main centres in the country," McInnes said.

"Hawke's Bay in summer is warm so it's not unusual for temperatures to surpass 30C."

But, the meteorologist did say that 34C isn't a common occurrence for New Zealand and Kiwis are not as used to it as some other countries are.

McInnnes said there is potential for rain relief towards the end of the week.

There has only been four days this January with enough rainfall that would fall into the category of a rainy day.

According to MetService Hawke's Bay has recorded 13mm of rain this January, whereas the average for the month at this time of year is 55mm.

"It's certainly tracking below average at the moment," McInnes said.