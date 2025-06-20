She said they are expecting around 1.25 million tickets to be sold for tonight’s draw.
It’s the first time the jackpot has been $30m since October last year.
McCormack said they typically see people who don’t usually play at lower jackpots grab a ticket as it climbs to higher levels.
“Our advice to players is that with a high jackpot, when there is a high demand for tickets, they get in early by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on the day to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.”