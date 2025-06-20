She said they are expecting around 1.25 million tickets to be sold for tonight’s draw.

It’s the first time the jackpot has been $30m since October last year.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening and rolled over to tonight, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

McCormack said they typically see people who don’t usually play at lower jackpots grab a ticket as it climbs to higher levels.

“Our advice to players is that with a high jackpot, when there is a high demand for tickets, they get in early by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on the day to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.”

She also reminded players that even though the jackpot is high, the odds remain the same.

“So spend only a little – it takes only one ticket to win!"

The Lotto, Powerball and Strike draws are set to close at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm draw.

The last family to take home $30m was from Auckland’s North Shore in 2024.

The purchaser of the winning Powerball ticket brought some of his children with him to Lotto HQ as he claimed the seventh-equal largest prize in Lotto NZ history.

“I still can’t believe this is actually real,” one of the man’s daughters said.

“It feels like someone’s going to pop their head in at any moment and tell us it’s all a big joke.”

The man said he was a regular player who picked up his usual ticket at the Albany Central Superette.

The biggest Powerball win by a single ticket was $44.67m in August 2024.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.