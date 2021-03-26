300ha blaze breaks out near Broken River in Canterbury

The Broken River Hut where a fire broke out on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A scrub fire in Canterbury's high country has reached 300 hectares in size with fire crews fighting to contain the blaze.

The fire, which broke out on Friday at about 12.45pm, continued to burn overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said 10 fire crews and six helicopters are on site.

He said the fire is near the Broken River Hut but the hut has not been damaged.

"Crews are working very hard to keep the hut protected."

10 crews from The Department of Conservation are also on site.

Meanwhile, a fire near Motueka River in the upper South Island has grown overnight, burning more than 20 hectares.

It started about 5pm yesterday near West Bank Road after a burn off got out of hand.

Fire & Emergency NZ said it is now controlled, but crews were back on site this morning.