30 crashes in south this week as NZ hit with strong winds, snow

Southern police have attended 30 crashes in the area this week. Photo / Hamish Maclean

Police have attended 30 crashes in the south after an icy blast this week.

Drivers are being warned to slow down with more rain, wind and snow expected over the coming days.

Senior Sergeant Ian Temple said three of the crashes were serious, and near misses were caused by drivers travelling at dangerously high speeds.

He said motorists need to take extra care on the roads with the bad batch of weather on the horizon.

"Officers are aware of several recent crashes and near-misses involving drivers travelling at dangerously high speeds, creating enormous risk to themselves, their passengers and other road users."

He warns that poor weather reduces visibility and stopping distances need to increase.

"Police officers are often the first at the scene of a serious crash, and see first-hand the horrendous injuries and harm caused by unsafe driving behaviour.

"We are doing our part to prevent injury and death on our roads, but every single driver needs to play their part as well."

Keep safe on the roads by:

• Slowing down and buckling up

• Driving to the conditions

• Planning your journey

• Keeping a safe following distance

• Staying patient on the roads and allowing extra time to get where you are

going

• Turning your headlights on when visibility is poor

• Before you get behind the wheel make sure you are well rested, have eaten

and are hydrated.

• Police want everyone on the roads to get home safely, so remember to drive

carefully and stay patient