A woman is seeking compensation claiming her dog nearly died a week after it was given the equivalent of five vaccines in one day without consultation or consent.

Kelsi Ball, from Auckland, has racked up $23,000 in vet bills since her dog Nala became ill after a visit to the Hobsonville Vet Hospital in January for two routine vaccinations.

Nala spent a total of 12 nights in intensive care after falling ill a week after she was given Vanguard 5 plus – a 3-in-1 vaccine for which Ball claims the 5-year-old dog was not due.

“I went in for two immunisations for Nala and the vet took it upon herself to give Nala the equivalent of five,” Ball said.

Nala, 5, was an active dog and loved running on the beach before she got sick.

Ball said if she had been consulted she would have opted to return to the vet with Nala in 10 months when she was due for the immunisation.

The pet was due to fly to the South Island to star in an undisclosed international movie, and Ball was to fly out for a planned two-week road trip in America with her father.

Both trips were cancelled.

Ball said Nala vomited on the afternoon of the vet visit before later becoming ill and being rushed to an emergency vet.

After extensive testing, Nala was diagnosed with immune-mediated thrombocytopenia (IMPT) a life-threatening auto-immune condition where the immune system destroys the animal’s platelets. Affected pets are at risk of spontaneous bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Clinical notes from the emergency vet viewed by the Herald said there are various possible causes of IMPT and noted the recent vaccination was likely.

Grant McCullough, director of Veterinary Hospital Group which owns Hobsonville Vet Hospital, said the vaccine was given within the manufacturer’s guidelines and his vet had operated within the code of vet practice.

Kelsi Ball and her dog Nala at the emergency vet in Auckland.

“We have done nothing wrong, we have acted completely normally and unfortunately these things happen,” McCullough said.

“The vaccine was used within the manufacturer’s guidelines and according to scientific evidence the reaction was unlikely to be caused by the vaccine.”

McCullough said immune-type reactions occur for a variety of unknown reasons.

He also said the vaccine was one of those possibilities, “you could never rule it out, it’s possible but unlikely”.

Asked why informed consent was never sought, McCullough said the vet treating Nala “thought they had but was not sure”.

Consultation notes show no mention of the additional vaccination.

“She thought she mentioned it but she doesn’t have to, she was still using it within regulations,” he said.

Kelsi Ball says Nala has been her constant companion since bringing her back from Western Australia in 2021.

The Veterinary Council, which upholds veterinary standards, said the Code of Professional Conduct required vets to get informed consent – and for it to be documented.

This included making sure clients had “enough relevant information to make an informed choice about treatment options” and “ensuring the informed consent process is adequately documented”.

“We would expect a vet to ensure their client understands and consents to any procedure, including a vaccination,” a Veterinary Council spokesman said.

Ball sought compensation to help her afford the ongoing vet bills.

She was offered $5000 on the condition she did not share any details about Nala’s care with anyone.

If the agreement was broken the agreement stated the $5000 was to be repaid with interest.

Despite the settlement letter stating otherwise, McCullough told the Herald he would allow Ball to raise her concerns with the Veterinary Council without affecting the agreement.

Nala with some of the children at the Aboriginal community of Bidyadanga where Kelsi Ball was a teacher.

Ball has chosen not to sign the settlement agreement.

She wanted to share Nala’s story to stress the importance of consultation and informed consent.

She said that in addition to the financial cost, Nala’s illness had taken an emotional toll on her family.

Nala was a rescue dog who Ball adopted when she was teaching in the Aboriginal community of Bidyadanga in Western Australia.

“She means the world to me and it is awful to see her go from such a fit and strong dog to still being so sick,” Ball said.

“To see her suffer like this has been heartbreaking.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.







