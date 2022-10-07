A man has been charged with charged with wounding with reckless disregard and assault with a weapon. Photo / Wayne Drought

A man has been charged with charged with wounding with reckless disregard and assault with a weapon. Photo / Wayne Drought

A 23-year-old man has been charged after an early-morning stabbing attack in Wellington left another man seriously hurt.

Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll said the stabbing occurred in Courtenay Pl in Te Aro about 4am on September 24.

Police then arrested the 23-year-old this morning and charged him with wounding with reckless disregard and assault with a weapon.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we are still asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police," Carroll said.

"We are also keen to receive any camera phone footage as we are aware there were a number of people who witnessed and filmed the incident."

Police ask anyone with information to contact them by calling 105 and quoting file number 220925/5037.

Information can also provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.