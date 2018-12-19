Emergency services were called to the incident in the Waitaki District shortly after 11am. Photo / File

A young man has died after becoming stuck in a baler on a farm in the Waitaki District.

WorkSafe NZ said it had been notified of a fatality at Five Forks, near Oamaru, where a worker has died after becoming stuck in a baler.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson said this was the fifth on-farm fatality this month and the 17th for the year.

Emergency services were called to a rural address on Kakanui Valley Rd just after 11am. Police, Fire and Ambulance were in attendance.