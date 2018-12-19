Advertisement
21-year-old man dies in baler accident on farm near Oamaru, Waitaki District

NZ Herald
Emergency services were called to the incident in the Waitaki District shortly after 11am. Photo / File

A young man has died after becoming stuck in a baler on a farm in the Waitaki District.

WorkSafe NZ said it had been notified of a fatality at Five Forks, near Oamaru, where a worker has died after becoming stuck in a baler.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson said this was the fifth on-farm fatality this month and the 17th for the year.

Emergency services were called to a rural address on Kakanui Valley Rd just after 11am. Police, Fire and Ambulance were in attendance.

A police spokesperson said a 21-year-old man had died following the incident on a farming property in Waitaki.

Police were continuing to make inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

