Kerrin Leoni isn’t standing for re-election in her Whau ward after deciding to take on Wayne Brown for the mayoralty.

Whau councillor Kerrin Leoni is running to be Auckland mayor.

She would be the Super City’s first female and first Māori mayor, and said she is keen to bring a different style of leadership.

“Aucklanders have asked to have someone that’s younger, a bit more vibrant, a bit more grassroots and out in the community more often,” she said.

Angela Dalton has ruled out running again, after two terms as Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor and almost a decade before that on the Manurewa-Papakura Local Board.

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Angela Dalton has decided not to seek re-election. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

She said it was a tough decision but she was convinced it was the right one.

“You’ve got to know when it’s time to go and let other people come through,” she said.

Dalton said she hopes to see more ethnic, gender and age diversity around the council table, and urged the next generation of potential candidates to “just have a go”.

She said people don’t need to have a particular background or skill set to run for council.

“You just have to believe in yourself and your community and have to have aspirations for the people you’re representing.”

Councillor Mike Lee has yet to decide whether he will run again and other councillors are yet to comment.

Brown has confirmed he’s seeking a second term as mayor, asking Aucklanders to “back me to finish the job”.

Nominations for the council election open on July 4 and close on August 1.

Jacob Jones is a Newstalk ZB reporter working out of the Auckland newsroom. He has an interest in council and local government issues.