There are also two finalists in the manufacturing, production and processing category - South African Pantry and Tironui Sourdough Ltd.

In the not-for-profit, community and public services category, five finalists - Foxton Windmill Trust, Kāpiti Art Studio, Kāpiti Rotary, and Waikanae Montessori Preschool - will be battling it out for the top spot.

BidABLE NZ, Kathie Irwin and Associates, and Landlink Ltd are the three finalists in the in the professional and business services or technology category.

Consumer Services was another category, with Caci Clinic Levin, Cardiolabs and Resonate Health NZ Ltd being the three finalists.

The last main category was innovation, with Funk with Food, Isaac King Consultant Ltd and Mostly Music claiming the finalist spots.

There was also a customer experience category for both Kāpiti and Horowhenua.

The finalists of the customer experience Kāpiti category were Heritage Barbers, Kaewa Tours Ltd, Party Perfect Catering and Relish Cafe and Catering.

The finalists of the customer experience Horowhenua category were Able Whiteware Services Ltd, Fox’s Cottage Quilting and Wool, Homegrown and Oxford Fresh.

The Electra Business and Innovation Awards will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 6pm until late at the Horowhenua Events Centre at 33 Victoria St, Levin.

Renowned New Zealand journalist Paddy Gower will present the awards, and there will be food from Artisan Kitchen and entertainment from Black Eyed Susie.

Earlybird tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at events.humanitix.com/electra-business-and-innovation-awards-night-2024?mc_cid=18d1f9024b&mc_eid=cccfd06bed