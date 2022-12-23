Pōhutukawa flowers are a sign of Christmas in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

We love the beauty and simplicity of the first Christmas. We find ourselves in a cave filled with sheep, with Mary and Joseph pondering the mystery of the baby Jesus lying in the manger, trying to make sense of what the angel had said to each of them about the promised child.

Then, there was the sudden arrival and excitement of the shepherds, who had come to see the child whose birth had been made known to them. They, too, shared what the angels had told them. Far, far above, a bright star shone in silent witness to the birth of the infant king and, by the light of that star, the Magi continued their pilgrimage to Him from far-off lands. They brought gold for a king, frankincense for one who was divine and myrrh for one who was to die to be our Saviour.

Yes, it’s a lovely picture of beauty and simplicity. But, for each of those in the picture, there had been the invitation to let go and to struggle through the challenges and difficulties. And that is the same invitation that is made each Christmas, to let go, and journey through our struggles, challenges and difficulties. The pathway to such a journey can happen as we see the bigger picture of what Christmas is all about. Each of us is invited into the stable of Bethlehem to consider what each character might be saying to us as we celebrate Christmas, whether we are believers or not.

Years after Jesus’ death and resurrection, St Paul wrote to the people of Philippi on the coming of the Christ, saying: In your minds, you must be the same as Christ Jesus: His state was divine, yet He did not cling to His equality with God but emptied Himself to assume the condition of a slave, and became as we are (Philippians 2: 5–7). So often today, we feel as though we have to be someone: to appear better, more attractive, more affluent and more powerful. But the example of the Christ-child is to become small, vulnerable and focused on others. His wonderful invitation is not to put ourselves above others, but to empty ourselves as we serve others and to recognise our common humanity. We can reflect on how we present ourselves to others. We can each ask: what do I need to let go of?

When the archangel Gabriel appeared to Mary, she was asked to set aside all the plans that had been made for her life. She was asked to be obedient to the Father’s will for her, to be open to the Holy Spirit and to embrace the Son in her womb and in her heart. “May everything you have said about me come true,” she told the angel. And, when she heard that her elderly cousin Elizabeth was with child, she rushed to her aid. Mary was a woman who gave of herself totally, and she passed on her way of living and giving to her Son. She did this humbly, pondering the mystery, knowing that she did not have all the answers. Mother and Son invite us to give of ourselves in a world that has so much need. They invite us to walk humbly on this earth rather than be indifferent to the cry of the planet and of the poor. They invite us to seek the beauty of truth, wisdom and wonder in every person we meet. We can each reflect on whether we are givers or takers. We can each ask: what do I need to let go of?

One wonders what Joseph felt when he heard that Mary was pregnant, knowing the baby wasn’t his. According to the law, he could have insisted that Mary be publicly shamed but, being a good and just man, he decided to free Mary of their bond. Perhaps Mary trusted Joseph enough to know he would cause her no harm. And when the angel asked him not to be afraid, he married Mary. No doubt there would have been those who judged them both as they became the subjects of gossip in Nazareth. Joseph invites us not to judge, not to cast stones in a world that has become toxic with its condemnations and criticisms, its calls for punishment and retribution. Joseph’s goodness is reflected in the goodness seen in the babe of Bethlehem who, years later, would say, “Forgive them; they know not what they are doing”. Joseph invites us to be good, to stand up for justice, and to be instruments of peace. We can reflect on whether we will condemn or embrace. We can each ask: what do I need to let go of?

Then there are the shepherds: the shepherds who abandoned their flocks to the dark cloak of wolves and thieves. They longed to see the Saviour who had been born. Their sheep were their greatest possession, their livelihood, their life. And they abandoned them. How bizarre to our possession-crazed world! In our crib scenes and Christmas cards, the shepherds appear somehow romantically beautiful. In their time, they were the rough diamonds: ritually unclean and the kind of people you wouldn’t want to be around. And yet, when they arrived, they discovered their Saviour was truly one of them – he was with the sheep – he smelled like them. They discovered they were loved by God. The shepherds invite us to avoid placing value on possessions or presents but to value presence: truly being there for one another and being gifts for one another. We can reflect on what possesses us. We can each ask: what do I need to let go of?

Finally, there is the light of the star, silently shining brightly. For weeks, the malls have been full of lights and decorations, and their sound systems tuned exclusively to Christmas music, but what have they been pointing to? The adverts exhort us to buy. The shops close on Christmas Day in anticipation of the Boxing Day sales. But, in the cave of Bethlehem, the light of the star shines on simplicity, intimacy and beauty. It shines on the God-child who embodies these things in the most precious moment of human life: birth. It shines for all who gaze upwards. Silently, the star invites us to enter into the brightness of simplicity, intimacy and beauty with those whom we love, and of the God who longs to embrace us. For God comes in the Christ-child in a way that melts the human heart, revealing that our God is not distant like a faraway star but wants to be close to our hearts, for God’s heart excludes no one. We can reflect on what will come to birth in us this Christmas. We can each ask: what do I need to let go of?

Here in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, may you know something of this love, grace, peace and salvation as you celebrate Christmas. May you be a great gift to those you love and who surround you.

As Auckland church leaders, we invite you to our Christmas gatherings across our city. You will certainly be very welcome this Christmas at a church near you. On behalf of church leaders across our city, Meri Kirihimete.

