18-year-old tramper missing for five days in Southland

Blake Walker has been missing since Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Blake Walker, 18, has been missing for five days while on a hike in Southland.

A family friend said he has been missing since Saturday.

His last contact was at 1.30pm on that day, it is thought he could have been at Tihaka Beach out of Riverton.

He could have headed north on the Te Araroa trail into Longwood Forest or hitched a ride from Invercargill to Riverton, the family friend said.

Walker is 183cm tall with blond hair that is shaved at the sides.

He has a green/grey backpack with him and was last seen wearing a black cap.

Walker started the trail from the top of the North Island and got as far as Arthur's Pass when lockdown meant he had to stop.

He decided to complete the trail from the bottom of the south and work back up to Arthur's Pass.

Police along search and rescue are currently looking for him, the family friend said.

"This is very much out of character for Blake. He has been in regular contact the whole time he has been on the trail."

A police spokeswoman says officers are making enquiries, after Walker was reported overdue from a tramp along the Te Araroa Trail.