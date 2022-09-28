18-year-old arrested after shooting in Gisborne overnight

Police arrested an 18-year-old man yesterday evening and charged him with possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

Police arrested an 18-year-old after two young people and a woman were shot in Gisborne on Tuesday night.

Police received multiple calls about 9.45pm yesterday of multiple gunshots at a house on Totara Street, Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said.

The two young people and woman were outside the property at the time, and went to Gisborne Hospital with gunshot-related injuries.

A 12-year-old was "less seriously injured" and was discharged to her whānau, Aberahama said.

Another teenager was seriously injured and remains in hospital. The woman was "moderately injured" and remains in hospital.

Aberahama said police arrested the 18-year-old man yesterday evening and charged him with possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

He is due in the Gisborne District Court on October 3.

Aberahama said there was a large gathering of gang members and associates at the property at the time of the shooting.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated.

Police are in the area continuing our investigation and providing reassurance patrols.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and is incredibly concerning when young people are injured as a result," Aberahama said.

"There have been several high-profile firearms events in Gisborne this year in which women and children have been injured or killed as a result."