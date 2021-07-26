$17 million Lotto Powerball win: Couple claim prize, WestCity store swamped by customers checking tickets

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A young couple from Auckland have claimed the whopping $17 million Lotto prize.

Lotto NZ has just confirmed the winners have come forward today.

Earlier today the owner of the shop that sold the weekend's winning ticket had said the store was being swamped by people checking their tickets - as they continue to wait for the winner to come forward.

Sunny Arora has owned the West City Lotto outlet inside the West City shopping mall, in Henderson, West Auckland, for almost five years.

"We're excited, of course. Many customers are coming in today. People think it's a lucky shop. We have sold a few [big] wins."

Some of those big wins included people who had won $40,000 and $50,000 via scratchie tickets recently, Arora said.

As he spelled out his name, he joked: "Sunny like the sun. It's not sunny today, but it is here."

Lucky punter advised to write their name on ticket immediately

The big winner also takes home $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Arora's shop was not the only lucky store in the country to sell a winning ticket, as five other tickets earned players $166,667 in First Division also.

Out of those five people, two tickets were sold at Countdown Springlands in Blenheim and Pak'nSave Dunedin.

Lotto Powerball's latest big winner bought their ticket from the West City Lotto outlet in Henderson, West Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The other three tickets were purchased via the MyLotto app by people in Auckland, Wellington and Southland.

Saturday's winning numbers were 7, 9, 24, 35, 14 and 10. The bonus ball was 1 and Powerball number was 8.

The latest Lotto millionaire joins the list of this year's big Lotto winners.

Theirs is the second biggest win in Lotto Powerball this year, following a $22.5m win to a punter in Christchurch, in February, who got their ticket online.

Other big Lotto Powerball wins this year include a $16.5m win to a MyLotto player in Hamilton early last month, a $14.2m winner in Auckland and a $12.3m winner who bought their ticket at the Hylite Dairy in Auckland in early May.