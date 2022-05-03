$10m would keep Taieri Gorge line going: trust

File photo / Otago Daily Times

About $10 million across 10 years should be enough money for the upkeep of the full Taieri Gorge railway line, Otago Excursion Train Trust chairman Murray Schofield says.

The trust wants to help restore services on the line between Dunedin and Middlemarch.

Train services from Dunedin have been much reduced since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

Maintenance got behind on the line even when the custom was flowing from cruise ships.

Schofield said the trust was keen to be involved in helping to re-establish a full trains service operation.