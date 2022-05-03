A big property developer has waded into the Rolleston flyover debate, saying it is now time to look again at light rail into Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

A big property developer has waded into the Rolleston flyover debate, saying it is now time to look again at light rail into Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

A big property developer has waded into the Rolleston flyover debate, saying it is now time to look again at light rail into Christchurch.

The Carter Group says the planned flyover could link the town's residential areas to a multi-modal transport hub.

"If Waka Kotahi does not include the potential for commuter rail in the Rolleston overbridge design, it will preclude commuter rail ever being an option for Rolleston. This would be short-sighted and a missed opportunity for people living in the Selwyn district," director Tim Carter said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be releasing new flyover options for public consultation in mid-June.

"Any existing rail links or proposed sites will be taken into account in planning," a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said in response.

Carter Group is proposing a flyover plan with an emphasis on commuter rail. Photo / Supplied

Carter says there is now a once in a lifetime opportunity to future-proof for a better transport solution for Rolleston.

The company has produced a concept plan.

Carter Group recently had its application to develop 2100 sections on Dunns Crossing Rd at Rolleston turned down.

If approved it would have extended the boundary of the town to the west. The company has not yet said whether it plans to appeal.

Carter said developing a Rolleston multi-modal transport hub with integrated park and ride option, a passenger bus station and a link to a potential commuter rail station would improve connectivity.

"With Waka Kotahi planning a flyover linking the residential and industrial sides of Rolleston, we can create a long-term viable transport solution," Carter said.

"By having one end of the flyover close to the railway station we can develop a transport hub that people from across the Selwyn district can walk, cycle, bus or drive to.

"They can then use a park and ride facility before taking a bus down the motorway or – in future – a rail link into Christchurch. This also takes cars off the road, which makes it more sustainable."

The Carter Group is a long-standing developer in Rolleston and the Selwyn District, with Rolleston's IPort and local residential housing development under its belt.

"The Rolleston area is rapidly growing and the idea of a rail link to Christchurch has been suggested many times over the last few years, and endorsed by several political parties," he said.



- Star News