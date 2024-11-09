Advertisement
106-year-old World War II veteran leaves $200,000 to charity, including $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Vera Alves
By
NZ Herald Planning Editor and Herald on Sunday columnist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Herb Keen lived a life of service to his community, after returning to New Zealand from fighting in World War II. He died last year aged 106.

A man who gave a lot to his country in his long life continues to do so after his death.

Herbert (Herb) Keen, one of New Zealand’s oldest citizens and World War II veterans, died just over a year ago at the Wallingford Rest Home in Temuka, north of Timaru, with his family by his side. He was 106.

Although he never had children, his generosity extended far beyond his family, leaving about $200,000 to various charities in his will, including $50,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in New Zealand.

Keen served in World War II with the 26th Battalion in Fiji, Egypt and Italy, returning to New Zealand on Christmas Day, 1945.

A farmer and market gardener by trade, he lived a simple, devoted life in Temuka.

“He had prostate cancer when he was 83 and had to spend time up in Auckland away from home,” his nephew Russell Keen said. “I’m not certain why he chose RMHC but I think he understood what it means to have a home away from home during difficult times.”

For those who knew him, the donations came as no surprise as Keen was always a thoughtful man who wanted to help others.

After the war, he returned to care for his mother and met his wife, Beryl, to whom he was married for 58 years until she died in 2006. An allocated postwar farm allowed him to settle into a career as a market gardener.

Beryl and Herb Keen were married for 58 years until her passing in 2006.
The Keen family was no stranger to service, with four brothers fighting in WWII, all of whom returned home safely. “Herb was one of the last New Zealand-born WWII veterans and his story reminds us of a generation that has given so much,” his nephew said.

RMHC NZ chief executive Wayne Howett said the charity was “deeply moved” by Keen’s donation. “Writing a will is an incredibly personal decision and we are deeply moved that Mr Keen chose to support RMHC. His life and legacy will continue to make an impact on countless families facing unimaginable challenges.”

Keen’s gift will help families who have to face the emotional and financial strain of having a child in hospital. His money will go towards paying for accommodation near hospitals for those families, as well as other expenses that help them while their child undergoes treatment.

Demand for RMHC NZ’s services has never been higher, with facilities at full capacity. Last year, it saved Kiwi families nearly $10 million in accommodation, food and parking costs.

Save

