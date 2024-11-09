“He had prostate cancer when he was 83 and had to spend time up in Auckland away from home,” his nephew Russell Keen said. “I’m not certain why he chose RMHC but I think he understood what it means to have a home away from home during difficult times.”

For those who knew him, the donations came as no surprise as Keen was always a thoughtful man who wanted to help others.

After the war, he returned to care for his mother and met his wife, Beryl, to whom he was married for 58 years until she died in 2006. An allocated postwar farm allowed him to settle into a career as a market gardener.

Beryl and Herb Keen were married for 58 years until her passing in 2006.

The Keen family was no stranger to service, with four brothers fighting in WWII, all of whom returned home safely. “Herb was one of the last New Zealand-born WWII veterans and his story reminds us of a generation that has given so much,” his nephew said.

RMHC NZ chief executive Wayne Howett said the charity was “deeply moved” by Keen’s donation. “Writing a will is an incredibly personal decision and we are deeply moved that Mr Keen chose to support RMHC. His life and legacy will continue to make an impact on countless families facing unimaginable challenges.”

Keen’s gift will help families who have to face the emotional and financial strain of having a child in hospital. His money will go towards paying for accommodation near hospitals for those families, as well as other expenses that help them while their child undergoes treatment.

Demand for RMHC NZ’s services has never been higher, with facilities at full capacity. Last year, it saved Kiwi families nearly $10 million in accommodation, food and parking costs.

