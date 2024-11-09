A man who gave a lot to his country in his long life continues to do so after his death.
Herbert (Herb) Keen, one of New Zealand’s oldest citizens and World War II veterans, died just over a year ago at the Wallingford Rest Home in Temuka, north of Timaru, with his family by his side. He was 106.
Although he never had children, his generosity extended far beyond his family, leaving about $200,000 to various charities in his will, including $50,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in New Zealand.
Keen served in World War II with the 26th Battalion in Fiji, Egypt and Italy, returning to New Zealand on Christmas Day, 1945.
A farmer and market gardener by trade, he lived a simple, devoted life in Temuka.