Waverley hydroplane driver Jack Lupton has been to hell and back, crashing twice on the North American circuit, one of the crashes resulting in the death of a friend and fellow racer. Iain Hyndman catches up with Lupton now that he's back in town.

"I landed upside down and smashed the lid so water filled the cockpit pretty quickly."

Waverley hydroplane driver Jack Lupton's describing his experience the second of two horror crashes, in which his boat went flying as it flipped at 257km/h.

He was hurt, but emerged relatively unscathed.

But the first crash was more serious, and deadly.

