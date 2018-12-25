The end of an era is looming for a Whanganui Boxing Day family tradition dating back more than 50 years.

Since the day he was born, Craig "Cudge" Scott has been coming to the world famous Cemetery Circuit motorcycle race meeting around the streets of his hometown every Boxing Day.

Scott's father Peter raced in his younger years and the family, including the infant Cudge, would attend to cheer him on.

At age 5, the youngster Cudge began selling race programmes, then raced bikes himself as he continues to do at this year's event. He is sixth overall in the Super Motard class in the Suzuki Series and will be in action at Whanganui.

He has also been a regular on the track set-up and disassembly crew but, at 51, he has plans to retire and make way for his son Alex Luff Scott.

"God knows when I'll get the chance to retire from the job, but I'd love to take a break from it at least," Scott said.

"My son has been with me for the past two years while I've been teaching him the ropes. He will take over at some stage and keep the family tradition going."