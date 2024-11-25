Jazmine Dean.

Freyberg High School student Jazmin Dean is showing maturity beyond her years in umpiring New Zealand senior women’s basketball league games this season.

The 18-year-old will again have the whistle as part of the referee crew for the Rapid League match between Tokomanawa Queens and Tauranga Whai at Fly Palmy Arena on Saturday night.

Dean was growing in confidence with a few games under her belt already this season - two in Wellington and two in Porirua - and was relishing the experience she was gaining from working with side-by-side with more senior officials.

The nature of Rapid League, where games were only 16 minutes long, meant there wasn’t time for nerves anyway.