Young basketball referee Jazmin Dean, 18, helps whistle Tauihi women’s league match

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
Jazmine Dean.

Freyberg High School student Jazmin Dean is showing maturity beyond her years in umpiring New Zealand senior women’s basketball league games this season.

The 18-year-old will again have the whistle as part of the referee crew for the Rapid League match between Tokomanawa Queens and Tauranga Whai at Fly Palmy Arena on Saturday night.

Dean was growing in confidence with a few games under her belt already this season - two in Wellington and two in Porirua - and was relishing the experience she was gaining from working with side-by-side with more senior officials.

The nature of Rapid League, where games were only 16 minutes long, meant there wasn’t time for nerves anyway.

Freyberg High School student Jazmin Dean (left) umpires a Rapid League match between Tokomanawa Queens and Northern Kahu.
“In my mind, I break it down and concentrate on four 4-minute quarters,” she said.

“It’s a really good challenge and a really good team environment.”

She started umpiring junior games four years ago as a way to keep busy while waiting for her games. Then came tournaments, and in a short space of time she was officiating senior women’s games.

“I preferred to do that instead of just waiting,” she said.

Dean was highly-ranked in Manawatū and gaining high praise from Basketball Manawatū officials, who are working hard to recognise the importance of officials to the sport and seeking to ensure they are given their due recognition and respect.

The referee team of Aimee-Jo Clark, Sasha Nicholson and Jazmin Dean after a Tauihi Women's professional league match.
The Rapid League games acted as curtain-raisers to full-length Tauihi league matches this season, giving fringe players and referees a chance to gain experience.

Dean is reserve umpire for the main event this weekend and you would imagine it won’t be too long before she is given a full-length premier match to referee.

Dean was an age-grade Manawatū representative basketball player herself, she wants to continue to mix officiating and playing. She also does karate.

