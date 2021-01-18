Sport Manawatū running multisports holiday programme for children

Maikara Cassidy, 8, and Daniel Cody, 9, battle blustery conditions at Sport Manawatu's mutlisports holiday programme.

Rossen Kostourkov's favourite footballer is Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool midfielder has been called the greatest Arab footballer of all time.

Football is also Rossen's favourite sport but at Sport Manawatū's Multisports Holiday Programme he not only gets to play the beautiful game, but 11 other sports.

Sport Manawatū is hosting the give it a go programme at the Massey Sport and Recreation Centre for four days this week.

Participants aged 7 to 18 can try netball, basketball, rugby, hockey, tennis, table tennis, badminton, cricket, skateboarding, touch and volleyball as well as football.

Rossen, 12, was playing volleyball when the Guardian spoke to him.

He said he was enjoying the programme.

"It's pretty cool, I like all the activities we have the ability to do."

Rossen said the programme allowed him to perfect his techniques, trying to get better and better.

"There's always something different and interesting to uncover for your own techniques to learn more."

Sport Manawatū communications and marketing co-ordinator Madeline Newsome says the programme was held for the first time in July and this time just over 250 children and teenagers are taking part.

"It's something so different, there's not many holiday programmes like this where you get to try everything out instead of stuck at your one sport like a tennis camp or a football camp."

Sport Manawatū chief executive Trevor Shailer says tamariki and rangatahi of all fitness levels and sporting backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

"This programme is a really great opportunity for people to try out a wide range of sports and activities and see what they would like to carry on with."

Participants can develop their confidence in a fun and relaxed environment and meet new people.

The programme includes 30 sponsored spaces with the participants selected by Red Cross.

Sport Manawatū has partnered with the following organisations to run the programme: Netball Manawatū, Basketball Manawatū, Manawatū Rugby Union, Hockey Manawatū, Tennis Manawatū, Table Tennis Manawatū, Badminton Manawatū, Manawatū Cricket, On-board Skate, Touch Manawatū, Volleyball Manawatū and Central Football.