Selica Winiata, just moments before breaking her leg against North Harbour at the weekend. Photo: Giles Stepney.

But having played top-level rugby consistently since 2001, the now 37-year-old knows the ups and downs of the sport and was already looking to map out a rehabilitation programme with the view of returning to the fray again next season.

“I can’t finish like that. No way,” she said.

Winiata had every confidence her beloved Cyclones team could continue on their winning way in the Farah Palmer Cup final against Otago this weekend at Arena Manawatū in her absence and would be cheering them on.

Manawatū hadn’t lost a game all season. Winiata was quick to point out that the huge 72-0 scoreline in the semifinal win against North Harbour came after she was injured in the very first minute.

“I’m only one player. It takes a whole team and a whole squad - even those that don’t play - so nothing changes,” she said.

She’d had been around long enough to know the score. Such was her experience, many of the current side weren’t even born when she started playing provincial rugby for Cyclones, at the tender age of 14.

The senior constable with Palmerston North Police had hardly missed a season in a career that included representing her country at both sevens and XVs.

Black Ferns fullback Selica Winiata on her way to score against Manusina Samoa. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The former Freyberg High School student made her international debut for the Black Ferns in 2008 and had been part of World Cup and gold medal-winning NZ teams - and was a former NZ Player of the Year.

Selica Winiata. Photo / Photosport

She had played 111 games for Manawatū, scoring 616 points. Hers must rate as one of the most remarkable New Zealand rugby careers on the score of longevity alone.

So what fuels a desire to keep playing, even considering a return so soon after suffering a broken ankle?

“I just love pulling on the green and white jersey,” she said.

“If you don’t enjoy what you are doing it’s hard to motivate yourself. I’ll keep playing while I continue to be motivated to be the best I can be - better than I was yesterday.”

“I’m a hard worker and that’s something I never want to let slip, so the day that happens will be the day I need to retire.”

Winiata has had a front-row seat to the rise in popularity of women’s rugby, where there are now school competitions and televised provincial games.

There were clear pathways for promising young players from school teams, to age-grade level representative rugby, then provincial rugby which fed into Super Rugby and international rugby, and that was great for the game, she said.

“To see the growth in the amount of provincial teams is massive, to be on TV just like the men gives our game exposure.

“There’s a few people out there that think rugby is just for men and then they watch a game, and they see for themselves.”

“We’re a little bit different to men in that the ball is in play a lot more and we are wanting to run a lot more so it’s not so predictable. It showcases the skills needed to play that style of rugby. It’s exciting.”

It’s a style of rugby that Manawatū Cyclones will look to continue with against Otago this weekend at CET Arena in Palmerston North. Kick-off is at 4.35pm.

Otago beat Wellington 51-38 in their semifinal.