Reeves is particularly excited about racing in the dark, a unique feature of the Daybreaker Rally.

“One of the most obvious challenges will be the early morning stages, which I’m not used to, but I really love a good night stage, so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“The roads in last year’s event looked as amazing as New Zealand’s roads always do, and this will also be my first time driving on the control tyre, so there’s certainly a lot to get used to.”

Top Australian driver Brendan Reeves won the Coromandel Rally in 2020.

Reeves’ connection to New Zealand rallying runs deep. His first venture into the Kiwi rally scene was in 2008, where he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with, competing in events like the Rally Whangārei and Rally New Zealand in a Ford Fiesta.

Over the years he had consistently delivered strong performances, including multiple podium finishes at the Whangārei Rally.

His best result came in 2017 when he won the Gold Rush Rally of Coromandel, outpacing his friend and now team-mate, Hayden Paddon.

“Hayden is certainly the benchmark, and he’ll be out front, being not only a top NZ driver but world-class.”

“The aim will be to try and come in second-best, which is by no means an easy feat with the lineup of NZ drivers taking part. It will take a really smooth, smart and committed drive to achieve that.”

For the 2024 Daybreaker Rally, Reeves will drive a car synonymous with New Zealand rallying, having been used by Paddon for several of his championship wins and most recently at the Southern Lights Rally in June.

“I’d really like to thank Hayden Paddon, PRG and Hyundai NZ for this opportunity,” he said.

“Hayden and I have worked together a lot over the years, and I last got a chance to drive his car in Whangārei in 2011, so I’m really keen to give the AP4 a go.”

The event starts on Friday, September 13, at Palmerston North’s The Square with a meet the crews and car show from 4pm.

The cars will then convoy to the Arena at 5.30pm for a head-to-head Harcourts AFC Super Special Stage beginning at 6pm, offering multiple spectator vantage points for an exhilarating start to the 192km competition.

The rally resumes at 4am on Saturday morning (September 14), with the first car departing the overnight park for a day of gravel road action.

The route winds through Rangitīkei’s Turakina Valley and towards the switchback hairpin of Ridge Rd North near Mataroa, north of Taihape. A second service of the day will be held in Taihape before the teams journey south across the famed Peep-o-Day and McBeth roads.

A second meet the drivers and car show will take place in Feilding Town Centre just before midday on Saturday, followed by a 30-minute service break in the Manfeild Arena carpark.

They then repeat the Peep-o-Day and McBeth sections before tackling the 30.97km Ridge Rd, concluding at Pohangina.

The remaining cars will return to Palmerston North’s arena where a demonstration event will precede a reversed field run of the Super Special Stage.

The final run will determine the overall winner with the finishers parked on the arena infield for the concluding ceremonial finish.

As a round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, the event will feature entrants contesting the series’ fourth (of six) rounds for the overall title.