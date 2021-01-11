Palmerston North's Vincent Huff makes healthy change thanks to Sport Manawatū

Vincent Huff is feeling better than ever after losing 30kg, and he credits it to Sport Manawatu's Green Prescription (GRx) programme.

The Palmerston North man joined GRx in 2019.

Huff, once a smoker and heavy drinker with illnesses overtaking his life, realised something needed to change.

He was told this years ago by his doctor but never took it seriously, until one day something clicked.

The 51-year-old has pulmonary hypertension that caused painful swelling in his hands and feet.

The condition stopped him from living a normal life and he was "bedridden for years on end".

"Before GRx, I could barely walk to the letterbox without taking a rest."

The swelling is now well under control since his lifestyle has changed, allowing him to be more active.

Huff spent about a year trying to improve his health and fitness on his own but struggled with motivation and a lack of routine.

A friend told him about the GRx programme and he referred himself online.

The programme gives him structure in his week.

He knows he has to show up every Tuesday and Thursday to the classes.

Huff says he thrives on the routine he developed, which still consists of the GRx classes as well as going to the gym.

"I honestly can't thank the GRx team enough for what they've done for me. Thank you to the GRx team for changing my life."

Huff received a full year's gym membership to assist him on his health journey, paid for by the Active Communities Fund. The fund aims to remove financial barriers to enable people to be more active, more often.

To refer yourself visit Sport Manawatū's website www.sportmanawatu.org.nz or ring 06 357 5349.