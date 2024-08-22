In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, huge inequities in policing, fire in central Auckland apartment, and concern over child language skills.

A man has been arrested after a shooting in Palmerston North.

Police executed a search warrant at a Milson address yesterday where a 28-year-old was arrested, one of two men sought after an incident on Rangitikei St on August 13 that left a man shot in the torso.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said police were still looking for a 31-year-old man believed to be involved.

“The victim has since been released from hospital and faces a long road to recovery and Victim Support is providing ongoing support,” Thompson said.