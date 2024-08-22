Advertisement
Palmerston North shooting: 28-year-old arrested, police seek one other

A man has been arrested after a shooting in Palmerston North.

Police executed a search warrant at a Milson address yesterday where a 28-year-old was arrested, one of two men sought after an incident on Rangitikei St on August 13 that left a man shot in the torso.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said police were still looking for a 31-year-old man believed to be involved.

“The victim has since been released from hospital and faces a long road to recovery and Victim Support is providing ongoing support,” Thompson said.

The 28-year-old man was to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“We want to reassure the Palmerston North community that this type of offending is confined to a small group of individuals known to each other, and police are working hard to ensure that all involved are held to account,” Thompson said.

“Our work to locate the 31-year-old man is continuing and we urge that he comes forward to speak with us.

“We also ask anyone involved, or with information to come forward and talk to police.”

Information can be provided by calling 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.Please reference file number 240814/6478.

