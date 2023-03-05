Richard Lloyd is appalled by the way society casually discards things that can be repaired. Repairing is in his blood.

Richard Lloyd is a man of many talents. As well as having had a long career in science and technology, he is a musician and keen woodworker and restorer. He is passionate about fixing things and empowering others to do the same, which has led him to play an instrumental role in helping to launch and oversee Palmerston North Repair Café.

Repair Cafés are an international movement. They are free pop-up events where people can bring in their broken and damaged belongings, and volunteer experts do their best to repair them.

Palmerston North Repair Café launched in September 2022 with the support of Environment Network Manawatū, Palmerston North City Council, Menzshed, SuperGrans Manawatū and other community organisations. The café works in co-operation with local businesses with the overall goal of improving access to and understanding of repair, repurpose and recycling opportunities within the city to reduce waste and engender resilience, connection, and cohesion.

Being involved in the Palmerston North Repair Café was a no-brainer for Lloyd.

“As a 10-year-old living in the UK, I used to fix (more often than not) the neighbourhood kids’ toys – especially electric-powered toy cars and the like. So, fixing must be in the blood! I have always been appalled by the way we casually discard things that can be repaired and how many things are made to break and be discarded,” he says.

“I like the philosophy of buying once, buying quality and keeping [that item] going for many years. When I heard about the Repair Café as an international and New Zealand-based movement and visited the Repair Café in Levin, I figured we should try to set something up here.”

Lloyd is on the Repair Café's organising committee and is an on-the-day repairer at the monthly events.

He gets a buzz from bringing something back that has memories attached or some sentimental value. Then there is the important environmental impact.

“It’s beating the throw-away system and keeping materials out of landfill. I hope menders like myself can also pass on some knowledge that we have collectively accumulated, with the aim of others catching the repair bug.”

Palmerston North Repair Café takes place on the last Saturday of the month from 10am - 1pm at Te Manawa Museum. The Feilding Repair Café starts on March 11.

To volunteer or to find out more, follow the cafe on Facebook or visit: enm.org.nz.