Plastic man volunteers at Palmerston North Repair Café

By Environment Network Manawatū
Ian Robertson.

- A regular column celebrating volunteers, provided by Environment Network Manawatū

Ian Robertson, a dedicated volunteer at the Palmerston North Repair Café, excels at extending the life of plastic items.

With a lifelong appreciation for the material, Ian can repair a wide range of damaged plastic products, often making repairs that are nearly invisible.

His fascination with plastic began in childhood when he assembled kitset model planes. This early interest soon evolved into a passion for designing and creating his own models from balsa wood and plastic in the 1960s, utilising his experience with plastic slot car kits.

Over the years, Ian has repaired many of his own household plastic items to prolong their lifespan, including a loaf slicer that has survived multiple repairs and is still functioning today.

Ian Robertson.
During his career as a bus driver, Ian was commissioned to create various models, including a cable car that Wellington City Transport presented as a gift to their retiring general manager. This model is now proudly displayed at the Cable Car Museum in Wellington.

Ian employs a variety of techniques for repairing plastic, depending on the type of plastic and the required durability of the repair.

Type 1 and 2 plastics can usually be welded together by melting the edges using chemicals or heat, or by adding melted plastic. Other types of plastic can be effectively repaired using glue.

At a recent event at the Highbury Whānau Centre, a visitor brought in a plastic toy boat that was broken in two places. Ian welded one break using a special chemical to melt the plastic; aside from a slight discolouration on the underside. The welded join was virtually undetectable.

The other break required a more robust solution, so Ian reinforced the welded joint with plastic putty. He often finds that toys with wheels are the most frequently broken, as they endure significant wear and tear from children.

The next Palmerston North Repair Café is on Saturday, October 26, from 9am to 12 noon. Ian will be on hand to give broken plastic items a new lease on life.

In addition, specialist repairers will be available to tackle other types of repairs.


