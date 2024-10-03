- A regular column celebrating volunteers, provided by Environment Network Manawatū
Ian Robertson, a dedicated volunteer at the Palmerston North Repair Café, excels at extending the life of plastic items.
With a lifelong appreciation for the material, Ian can repair a wide range of damaged plastic products, often making repairs that are nearly invisible.
His fascination with plastic began in childhood when he assembled kitset model planes. This early interest soon evolved into a passion for designing and creating his own models from balsa wood and plastic in the 1960s, utilising his experience with plastic slot car kits.
Over the years, Ian has repaired many of his own household plastic items to prolong their lifespan, including a loaf slicer that has survived multiple repairs and is still functioning today.