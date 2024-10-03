Ian Robertson.

During his career as a bus driver, Ian was commissioned to create various models, including a cable car that Wellington City Transport presented as a gift to their retiring general manager. This model is now proudly displayed at the Cable Car Museum in Wellington.

Ian employs a variety of techniques for repairing plastic, depending on the type of plastic and the required durability of the repair.

Type 1 and 2 plastics can usually be welded together by melting the edges using chemicals or heat, or by adding melted plastic. Other types of plastic can be effectively repaired using glue.

At a recent event at the Highbury Whānau Centre, a visitor brought in a plastic toy boat that was broken in two places. Ian welded one break using a special chemical to melt the plastic; aside from a slight discolouration on the underside. The welded join was virtually undetectable.

The other break required a more robust solution, so Ian reinforced the welded joint with plastic putty. He often finds that toys with wheels are the most frequently broken, as they endure significant wear and tear from children.

The next Palmerston North Repair Café is on Saturday, October 26, from 9am to 12 noon. Ian will be on hand to give broken plastic items a new lease on life.

In addition, specialist repairers will be available to tackle other types of repairs.



