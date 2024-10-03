Construction on the four-lane 11.5km Manawatū Gorge replacement road to reconnect communities in Manawatū, Tararua District, Hawke’s Bay and northern Wairarapa began early in 2021 and was expected to be completed by mid-2025.
In the meantime motorists were using alternative roads Saddle Road and to a lesser extent Pahiatua Track, although both those roads were also prone to closure through slips.
Concerned residents at the Ashhurst meeting were joined by politicians, manawhenua and local Goverment elected members from the various regions affected.
Brown recently told Parliament tolling was a way to offset a cost blowout due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the late addition of a shared user path across the length of the project.
Te Ahu a Turanga was initially expected to costs $620 million. That figure had since been revised to $824 million.
Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Linda Stewart said at the replacement road met the threshold for tolling and setting toll fees was a balance between maximising revenue while ensuring maximum road usage.
The proposed toll fee was $4.30 for light vehicles and $8.60 for heavy vehicles.
Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb said while council was not opposed in principle for toll roads for new roads, a toll proposal had to be discussed with the community in the planning stage, not near completion of work.
“This has come at the 11th hour and the proposed rate is double that of any other toll road,” she said.
PNCC elected members had confirmed their submission opposing tolling of the Te Ahu a Turanga Highway earlier in the day. Key reasons cited for opposing the toll in the PNCC submission were:
- The toll proposal did not form part of the original planning for the road.
- The proposed toll will have a significant financial and social impact on local communities.
- It is a replacement road for the closed State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge and differs from other “new road” toll proposals.
Ashhurst Primary School principal Heath Chittenden said the school had been forced to erect fences and security cameras as the large increase in out-of-town traffic going past the school had seen it become the target of crime.
“It’s the people driving through doing this,” he said.
Utikere urged the public to make submissions. The deadline for submissions is Monday, October 7 at 5pm. Submissions can be made online by visiting nzta.govt.nz