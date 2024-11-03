Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Palmerston North Girls’ High School students earn Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

Manawatu Guardian
4 mins to read
Palmerston North Girls' High School students (from back left) Kate Coutts and Lucy McLean, both 18, Renae Adrian,17, and Emi O’Connor, 18, all earned the Gold Duke of Edinburgh award this year.

Palmerston North Girls' High School students (from back left) Kate Coutts and Lucy McLean, both 18, Renae Adrian,17, and Emi O’Connor, 18, all earned the Gold Duke of Edinburgh award this year.

Seven Palmerston North Girls’ High School students achieved the top accolade of a national awards system this year.

Year 13 students Renae Adrian, Lucy McLean, Eve Hill, Emi O’Connor and Esther Steer earned the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award last month, while their school peers Kate Coutts and Linn Herzig earned the award earlier in the year.

The award is the highest accolade in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, an international youth awards programme that helps equip rangatahi for promising futures by challenging young people to develop skills and tools to improve themselves and their communities.

During the programme, students work through three levels (bronze, silver, and gold), with each level requiring them to complete numerous tasks based on service, physical recreation and skills, and adventurous journeys and a residential project.

Renae, 17, of Palmerston North, said she volunteered at her former primary school as part of her work towards the award, plus taking on several other challenges.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I organised and protected literacy reading books for future readers. I learnt how to efficiently grow all types of vegetables from seeds to feed my family and weight training to gain strength for surf lifesaving. In addition, I participated in Business Week and sailed for 10 days with Spirit of Adventure.”

She said the programme gave her important life skills.

“By putting myself out there I have been able to have these opportunities, which have taught me important values of patience, compassion, enhancing leadership qualities, as well as self-development. I hope these qualities can aid me through basic training for the Air Force.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lucy, 18, of Palmerston North, said the skills would help her with her tertiary studies.

“I look forward to bringing the countless skills and learnings from the award with me.”

She said she completed many activities to earn the top award.

“I completed 52 weeks of baking, triathlon training and community service for our local family charity Replay. In October 2022, I attended Blake Inspire in the Waikato, learning about sustainability from our freshwater and ocean environments to farming.”

Emi, 18, also of Palmerston North volunteered at a local charity, spending her weekends helping at SPCA.

“Additionally, I participated in the Rotary Science and Technology Forum, exploring intriguing science topics at university campuses. I also challenged myself to learn to cook a wide range of dishes and improved my long-distance running.”

She said the Duke of Edinburgh awards system was rewarding,

“These experiences have given me the confidence and adaptability to support me as I go to university next year.

For Eva, 17, of Pahīatua, her work towards the top award took her across the globe.

“I travelled to Tokyo, Japan for three months on an academic exchange. I also undertook 52 weeks of volunteering at my local catholic church, cooking/baking for my family and long-distance running. I also went on a short tramp in the Tararua Ranges and went on voyage 871 with Spirit of Adventure.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said her favourite part of the awards process was meeting new people.

“I found the most enjoyable part of this entire experience was gaining the opportunity to get out into the world and connect with new friends and the community.”

Esther, 17, of Palmerston North also went hiking, venturing to the Ruahine and Kaweka ranges.

“I also practised the piano and passed my Grade Eight exam, worked on my cricket and netball skills, and volunteered at my church and youth group. I was also a leader at El Rancho Kids Camp for a week.”

She said the programme helped her gain confidence and leadership skills.

“By completing this programme, I was pushed out of my comfort zone, where I learnt resilience and determination and got opportunities to improve my leadership.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian