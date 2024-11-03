“I organised and protected literacy reading books for future readers. I learnt how to efficiently grow all types of vegetables from seeds to feed my family and weight training to gain strength for surf lifesaving. In addition, I participated in Business Week and sailed for 10 days with Spirit of Adventure.”

She said the programme gave her important life skills.

“By putting myself out there I have been able to have these opportunities, which have taught me important values of patience, compassion, enhancing leadership qualities, as well as self-development. I hope these qualities can aid me through basic training for the Air Force.”

Lucy, 18, of Palmerston North, said the skills would help her with her tertiary studies.

“I look forward to bringing the countless skills and learnings from the award with me.”

She said she completed many activities to earn the top award.

“I completed 52 weeks of baking, triathlon training and community service for our local family charity Replay. In October 2022, I attended Blake Inspire in the Waikato, learning about sustainability from our freshwater and ocean environments to farming.”

Emi, 18, also of Palmerston North volunteered at a local charity, spending her weekends helping at SPCA.

“Additionally, I participated in the Rotary Science and Technology Forum, exploring intriguing science topics at university campuses. I also challenged myself to learn to cook a wide range of dishes and improved my long-distance running.”

She said the Duke of Edinburgh awards system was rewarding,

“These experiences have given me the confidence and adaptability to support me as I go to university next year.

For Eva, 17, of Pahīatua, her work towards the top award took her across the globe.

“I travelled to Tokyo, Japan for three months on an academic exchange. I also undertook 52 weeks of volunteering at my local catholic church, cooking/baking for my family and long-distance running. I also went on a short tramp in the Tararua Ranges and went on voyage 871 with Spirit of Adventure.”

She said her favourite part of the awards process was meeting new people.

“I found the most enjoyable part of this entire experience was gaining the opportunity to get out into the world and connect with new friends and the community.”

Esther, 17, of Palmerston North also went hiking, venturing to the Ruahine and Kaweka ranges.

“I also practised the piano and passed my Grade Eight exam, worked on my cricket and netball skills, and volunteered at my church and youth group. I was also a leader at El Rancho Kids Camp for a week.”

She said the programme helped her gain confidence and leadership skills.

“By completing this programme, I was pushed out of my comfort zone, where I learnt resilience and determination and got opportunities to improve my leadership.”