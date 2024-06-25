“During my Gold Duke of Edinburgh, I learned so much about myself and the world around me. Over 52 weeks, I developed my skills in knitting and embroidery. I continued my training as a goalie in hockey and committed myself to [helping] out in the school library each week.”

She said her favourite part of the programme was undertaking the adventurous journeys.

“I went on explorations along the west coast of the South Island, learning all about how people live there and protecting the natural scenery around the area. We travelled from the Buller Gorge down to Franz Josef Glacier, seeing many sites and participating in lots of activities along the way. For my qualifying journey, I travelled to Stewart Island.

“My residential project was attending a scouting jamboree in Mayfield, Canterbury, alongside 1000 similar-aged scouts and guides. They came from all over New Zealand and Australia, as well as Canada and the Netherlands.”

(From left): Palmerston North Girls' High School Duke of Edinburgh Award co-ordinator Jennifer Dustin, Linn Herzig, Rebekah Murphy, Kate Coutts and PNGHS principal Tracy Walker.

Linn said achieving the Gold award had been her goal since she began participating in the awards programme in Year 9.

“I am grateful for the unique opportunities and experiences the award has provided me with. It taught me countless valuable lessons that I can apply in the future. These included increasing my leadership capabilities through volunteering as a youth mentor for the New Kiwi Club, learning how to cook dishes from a variety of cuisines, challenging myself to extend my skills in ballet, developing greater endurance while running, and teaching myself how to knit a blanket.

“Together, all these skills have allowed me to gain greater independence due to the determination and perseverance required to finish the award.”

For the Gold residential project, Linn trained for five full days at the New Zealand School of Dance through its Winter School programme.

“I will also never forget the several adventurous journeys I participated in throughout all award levels. I have enjoyed exploring the breathtaking backyard New Zealand has to offer, as each journey was more memorable than the previous one. A highlight was embarking on the Around the Mountain Circuit within Tongariro National Park.”

Kate said attaining the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award seemed “surreal”.

“I am so grateful for the support I’ve received from so many people throughout this experience and all the memories I’ve made along the way. Going to my youth theatre class at the Helen O’Grady Academy and doing drama exams for my skill has given me wonderful friends and the opportunity to step in someone else’s shoes.”

She said for her residential project, she sailed on the Spirit of Adventure.

“I didn’t know it was possible to have so many memories from just 10 days. For my adventurous journeys, I tramped through the Kaweka, Ruahine and Tararua Ranges. I love how the programme allowed me to meet inspiring, kind humans. "

Palmerston North Girls’ High School Duke of Edinburgh Award co-ordinator Jennifer Lee Dustin said the programme was beneficial for both students and teachers.

“I have been a co-ordinator since 1997 and I have learned so much. What I love the most about the award is that it provides an opportunity for students to set and achieve their individual goals by choosing activities that they are personally passionate about.”