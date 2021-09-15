Palmerston North cyclist Gavin York raising money for Alzheimers NZ

Palmerston North cyclist Gavin York is moving for dementia this month in a big way. Photo / Judith Lacy

Gavin York has set himself a two-part challenge - to cycle 1000km in September and raise $1000 for Alzheimers New Zealand.

He reckons he will smash his first goal, and for the second he's seeking your help.

The 64-year-old is taking part in the fundraising Move for Dementia; September is World Alzheimers Month.

He is a diversional therapist at Marion Kennedy Centre in Roslyn, which provides social groups for people with dementia and respite for carers.

York started cycling three years ago and considers himself a novice cyclist. Five years ago he had an accident and broke his knee. It still troubles him, and running and walking are not good for it. He says with cycling there is no pressure on the joints if your bike is set up correctly.

The day he spoke to the Guardian he had been for a 50km ride starting at 6.30am.

York, who has lived in Palmerston North all his life, is on track to meet both targets having already ridden 600km and raised $550.

His fundraising riding is part of his training for November's Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge. His kit will have the slogan "dementia, but I'm still me" emblazoned on it.

York describes himself as a bit of a flibbertigibbet, but enjoys the concentration needed for cycling, the clearing of the mind, the health benefits and the camaraderie with other cyclists.

His philosophy is what is good for the body is good for the brain, and he's lost weight since he began cycling.

He's worked with people with dementia for about 25 years and has been at Marion Kennedy Centre since 2002. York says the staff and members do a lot of reminiscing as therapy because that's where members' good times are. The knowledge and experience you can learn from people with dementia is immense.

His advice is, don't assume what people with dementia can and can't do. Include them in conversations and decision-making, and don't talk about them in front of them.

