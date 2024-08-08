No, not that type of pest. Government Pest are a Palmerston North band formed 10 years ago.

All sorts of critters pop up when you do a Google search for “Government Pest”.

But among all the telephone numbers for pest eradication are videos of the latest release from the Palmerston North band that bears the same name.

It’s been 10 years now since Government Pest formed and, to mark the occasion, they have released their third album. It’s called ... drum roll, please ... Vol. 3.

Bass player and vocalist Murray Shaw said it seemed just like yesterday that he got together with fellow musicians Max Guy (drums) and Kristov Raven (vocals/guitar) and started jamming.